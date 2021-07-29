RL Grime and Baauer have unveiled their brand new alias, HÆRNY.

Joining forces and fusing their first names together, these trap legends reveal an exciting project sure to take over in 2021. Their first song as HÆRNY — “Fallaway” — is due out this Friday, leading up to their highly-anticipated performance at HARD Summer on Saturday.

A description on the dedicated HÆRNY website reveals:

A machine sparks to life and turns against its makers! Holed up back stage, RL Grime (Henry Steinway) and Baauer (Harrison Rodrigues) must fend for themselves against a killer truck named HÆRNY. A debut at HARD FEST, July 31st. Be at the Nos Events Centre… or die hærny.

Previously, the two teamed up on the always iconic production, “Infinite Daps,” back in 2013. In 2020, RL Grime provided an edit of Baauer’s 2014 original “Swoopin,” as part of the Sable Valley Summer Vol. 1 compilation. “Fallaway” will mark their second official collaboration together.

The song is available to preview below via Sable Valley and Lucky Me.

Get ready!

HENRY + HARRY = HÆRNY

NEW SONG FRIDAY

HARD SATURDAY@baauer pic.twitter.com/vAnAXGLPDe — RL GRIME (@RLGRIME) July 28, 2021

Photo: Erik Voake