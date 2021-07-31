BBC Radio 1’s Dance Weekend is going down over August 6-8!

The 3-day celebration features performances from Swedish House Mafia, Carl Cox, Nina Kraviz, MK, Paul Woodford, Hannah Wants, Café Del Mar and many more. Hosts include BBC Radio 1 presenters and friends Pete Tong, Sarah Story, Danny Howard, Diplo, and Sian Eleri.

The mammoth 70-hour celebration of dance music features three curated lineups — Around the World, 1Xtra Rave Up and Chilled Dance for easy Sunday listening to relax to. Each day takes on a different theme, with the entire event giving party-goers everything they need to enjoy a full weekend of dance music.

Those tuning in can expect exclusive live sets, Essential Mixes and more. Again, it’s all dance, all weekend long!

See below and get more info here via BBC Radio 1.

BBC Radio 1’s Dance Weekend

Photo via Rukes.com