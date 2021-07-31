Seven Lions made his momentous return to Red Rocks earlier this week, supported by Mitis, Gem + Tauri, and special guest Andrew Bayer. The whole show was probably pure magic, the attendees could attest, but Twitter seems to be abuzz about one particular ID from the Ophelia head’s set — and it’s been confirmed to be a collaboration with Lights.

Lights just put out a new single with deadmau5, plus a “meowingtons remix,” so she’s fresh in the EDM zeitgeist. This new collaboration, especially with one of EDM’s preeminent melodic bass artists, is sure to have fans going head over heels once it finally releases.

So far, there’s not a whole lot more information about the release, but the video and knowledge that Lights is singing on it is enough to get curiosities piqued.

Check out the video below!

Photo via Rukes.com