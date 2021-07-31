Lollapalooza began this Thursday, setting off four day of intense festival vibes in Chicago. Illenium and Steve Aoki closed out the festival on Thursday, but yesterday saw Marshmello taking closing duties and by all accounts, it was a time and a half.

Of particular note was his opening track, which happens to be a forthcoming collaboration with new Disciple Records signee, Ray Volpe. Marshmello opened the set with the explosive new collab, calling on the crowd to “take it back to the old school sound.”

The combination sounds like a match made in heaven, blending the two artists’ styles into a whopping festival banger that’s sure to get regular play throughout the rest of the year.

Check out the video below!

YO @MARSHMELLOMUSIC OPENED HIS LOLLAPALOOZA SET WITH OUR COLLAB 🤯 MARSHMELLO X RAY VOLPE ID ID ID pic.twitter.com/lQaPO3Nlwh — ray volpe (@rayvolpe) July 31, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com