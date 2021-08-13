It was 2010 when I saw Nero for the first time, at the original Audiotistic in San Bernardino. I walked into the structure where they were playing against Bassnectar and Kid Cudi on the main stage, so it was pretty empty. As I walked up to the large tower of subs at the front of the stage, they were playing their new song, at the time, “Me And You.”

Over the past eleven years, it’s a moment I’ve never forgotten and one that has led the UK trio to become my favorite EDM group. It took them four years following their game-changing debut, Welcome Reality, before they released Between II Worlds in 2015. But after that, it was uncertain whether the group would continue.

Though they continued to release the odd single, Dan and Alana split off to create a new duo, The Night, while Joe Ray began making more true-to-form, warehouse-style house singles.

Then, earlier this year, they released a surprise 5-run of old throwback edits on Audius. Now, they’ve come forward to announce the news we’ve all been waiting for — the third album is coming.

It’s no coincidence that the announcement was made on the 10 year anniversary of their seminal debut album, and we hopefully won’t have to wait that much longer for their next big project. Though there’s a good chance, likely better than good, that it comes out in 2022, we’re looking at the first half of the year if not sooner.

Stay tuned on this as we await imminent singles and more news about this exciting project.