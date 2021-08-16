Twitter user @equeslut, who goes by Mady on the platform, has come out with accusations of sexual assault against producer/DJ STUCA.

In her accusations, Mady recounts her first time meeting the producer, real name Geoff Boss, as well as the subsequent alleged inappropriate sexual conduct and eventual assault. Mady doesn’t give any timeline as to when these events might have taken place, but she does say that she’s filed a police report, so it’s likely within the statute of limitations.

You can read Mady’s full post below. Your EDM has reached out to both Mady and management for STUCA for comment and will update this article with any new information.