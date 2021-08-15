Lady Gaga released her sixth studio album, Chromatica, in May last year, bringing in a large assortment of dance music artists to produce or write on the tracks. And though Elton John isn’t a dance music artist by any means, the two seem to want to continue in that spirit with a rework of “Sine From Above,” their collaboration from the album.

According to sources, the new version will apparently “shock” fans.

“It’s about as far away from Rocket Man and Candle in the Wind as you can get,” the source disclosed. “It’s gone from a pop dance track to extreme hardcore drum and bass.”

The original song already features some EDM-esque breaks toward the end, as it was produced with help from Axwell, Burns, and LIOHN.

What this will end up sounding like when it comes out is anyone’s guess, especially when EDM terminology is used from technically “outside” parties. However, Lady Gaga’s history of being EDM-adjacent and Elton being from the UK leads us to believe they have some knowledge of the genre.

via The Sun