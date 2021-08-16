2021 has been the year of Marvel, with WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, Black Widow, and currently What If…? all debuting as new properties for the Disney-owned studio. The next installment is Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, the first Asian-led superhero movie, out September 13.

Soundtracking the newest trailer for the film, and a song that will appear on the film’s official soundtrack — due out September 3 — are DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian with “Run It.”

DJ Snake says, “I grew up inspired by @marvel heroes so it’s been hard to keep this secret I’m honored to play a part in @marvelstudios ‘Shang-Chi’ history with my song ‘RUN IT’ @rickross @richbrian @simuliu.”

Listen below and check out the new trailer in Snake’s tweet!

I grew up inspired by @marvel heroes so it’s been hard to keep this secret🤭 I’m honored to play a part in @marvelstudios ‘Shang-Chi’ history with my song ‘RUN IT’ @rickross @richbrian @simuliu – out tomorrow everywhere‼️ pic.twitter.com/qAuAJR24vD — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) August 12, 2021

