Skrillex and Justin Bieber have worked together a number of times, most notably on “Where Are Ü Now” from Skrillex and Diplo’s 2015 album as Jack Ü. The two also worked together on Bieber’s hit song “Sorry,” as well as “2 Much,” “Somebody” and “Loved By You” featuring Burna Boy with co-writing/production credits on each, from his latest album, JUSTICE.

Now, the two are putting out yet another song, the first since “Where Are Ü Now” with both artists’ names on the main release, this Friday, also with Don Toliver.

The track doesn’t have a title yet, at least not one shared publicly. Given the musical styles of both artists over the past year or two, it’s unlikely we’re going to get another repeat of “Where Are Ü Now,” and more likely something with heavier pop overtones.

Check back throughout this week for any previews or news about the new track before it drops on Friday.