Noisia have announced their final show ever at Printworks London.

After 20 years, the iconic drum & bass trio announced their imminent split in September 2019 and planned on a farewell tour for 2020, but that was all put on hold due to the pandemic. Noisia do have a number of dates on the books for 2021, with the Printworks show being the latest addition.

Noisia share via the post below:

Join us at @Printworks_LDN on the 10th of December for our final show ever in the UK capital. The UK and London have meant so much to us over the past two decades. This is going to be something very special!!

Just recently, Noisia unleashed their mind-melting production with Skrillex, josh pan, & Dylan Brady, “Supersonic (My Existence),” a silver lining as they inch closer to the end of an era.

Explore Noisia tour dates here and don’t miss their final shows!