The Tomorrowland Winter festival experience is back!

With seven days of music and slopes, featuring 100+ acts from around the world, Tomorrowland Winter is a destination festival and vacation getaway in one. In 2022, the event will take place over March 19 – 26 next year at Alpe d’Huez in France, with various packages and lodging options available to customize the trip.

Tomorrowland describes the event as follows:

A magical gathering of the People of Tomorrow filled with skiing, snowboarding and the best electronic music. Enjoy a great winter holiday on an altitude of more than 2000 meters. Celebrate during the day at different magical stages in the mountains until sunset, accessible for everyone. Continue your festival experience in the evening at multiple Tomorrowland stages in the village of Alpe d’Huez. Enter into the night with world’s finest electronic artists in the brand new, covered and heated mainstage.

Check out what Tomorrowland Winter has to offer below and discover all ticket options and accommodations in advance with the package simulator via Tomorrowland’s website.

7-day packages for Tomorrowland Winter 2022 go on sale on September 18; 4-day packages and festival passes only go on sale on September 25.

More info and sign up here.

Tomorrowland Winter 2019 | Official Aftermovie

Pictures (c) Laurent Salino