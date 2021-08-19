Earlier this year, Porter Robinson released his long-anticipated sophomore album, Nurture. In the time since, we’ve all mostly been patiently awaiting the live tour that’s set to begin next month with the live return of his own festival, Second Sky.

Today, we get to gaze upon the wonder of the official music video of album single, “do-re-mi-fa-so-la-ti-do.” It’s undoubtedly one of the more whimsical songs on the album and the video does a brilliant job translating that feeling and simplicity to a visual medium. Even though, in reality, it’s just footage of scenery passing by from a moving vehicle, it feels like that’s all it really needed.

Check out the video below and head to porterrobinson.com to find tickets where available.