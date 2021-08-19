With the new Justin Bieber x Skrillex x Don Toliver collaboration out tomorrow, excitement is running high — and the fact we can preview the track a day early only adds to the hype!

In the post below, Bieber reveals the song’s official title, “Don’t Go,” along with a 19-second snippet of what’s to come. The production is smooth as can be with a booming bassline, accented by creative rhythm and flow. If it sounds like a hit, it’s probably a hit!

Previously, Skrillex and Justin Bieber teamed up on a number of collabs together. Most famously, “Where Are Ü Now” off Jack Ü’s 2015 album, as well as “Sorry,” “2 Much,” “Somebody” and “Loved By You” featuring Burna Boy.

Listen below and look out for “Don’t Go” out tomorrow!

Justin Bieber x Skrillex x Don Toliver – Don’t Go [PREVIEW]