Flux Pavilion dropped his newest album, .wav, earlier this year to high praise — but the road of artistry rarely stops there. We’ve known for a bit that Flux was already working on his next big project, an ambient album different from even his newest material, but there’s more!

Earlier today, he revealed the working title of the album: Overworlds. It’s expected next year or the year after.

But even better, there are another two Flux Pavilion albums in the work on top.

“I’ve mention a new Flux album AND an album release this year,” he tweeted. “Overworlds is neither of those.”

Seems to be a fair lump of interest in the Flux ambient album, here's what we know – Working title is: Overworlds Expect it around 2022/23 I've mention a new Flux album AND an album release this year. Overworlds is neither of those. That's right. 3 albums in the works! — fluxpavilion.wav (@Fluxpavilion) August 19, 2021

The term ambient is also pretty loose, just because I don’t know how best to describe the work It’s feeling like a collection of ‘pieces’ with moments of timbral ambience. So it’s not without form, but if you compare it to my previous work then ambient doesn’t feel wrong. — fluxpavilion.wav (@Fluxpavilion) August 19, 2021

Check out a preview of the ambient album below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flux Pavilion (@fluxpavilion)

Photo credit: Fiona Garden