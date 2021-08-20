Skrillex has unleashed a new single “Don’t Go,” the latest release in an expansive list of singles and collaborations this year from the ever-evolving producer.

On “Don’t Go,” Skrillex calls on longtime collaborator and friend Justin Bieber, alongside breakthrough rapper/singer Don Toliver. The duo trade verses over the intricate production work of Skrillex, intertwining a meshwork of acoustic and electronic elements. The release is accompanied by an alluring new visual, which follows Skrillex, Bieber, and Toliver on display through varying exhibits as they become encased in gold.

“To be honest, before I even worked with Justin Bieber, in that era, I didn’t really pay attention to pop music that much and I wasn’t really paying attention to what was current and relevant and I knew his music and I knew who he was and stuff like that,” Skrillex told Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. “So for me, it’s similar to when Korn called me up earlier in my career and I was just honored just to work with people who were great. The thing about Justin is if you’ve ever been in the studio with him or seen videos, he’s one of the most talented people in the whole planet so, for me, getting to work with people of that talent always pushes me to do new things. I mean, I don’t if I answered the question. I definitely feel the shift with the first record we did and all that stuff, and I’m just happy to be a part of inspiring people.”

Check out “Don’t Go” below!

Photo Credit: Salomon Ligthelm