Dillon Francis is readying to release his brand new album — and in true Dillon Francis fashion, he’s having the most fun with it!

In the video post below he reveals, “My album is done!” This will mark Dillon’s third studio album, following his debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule in 2014 and Wut Wut in 2018.

The producer has also put out a number of EPs over the years including This Mixtape Is Fire, Magic Is Real, Festival Bangers For When Festivals Start Again Because There Are No Festivals, and most recently, his VIP-inspired collection of Very Important Music.

Along with the album’s rollout comes a guessing game — “Hint: it’s two words first word starts with an ‘H’ and second word starts with an ‘M.'” Guess the album title for “prizes and fame.”

The answers are pretty hilarious, ranging from “Hillon Mrancis” to “Hi Mom” to “Honey Mustard” to “House Music” — and GRiZ‘s guess, “Holy molè. An album about Dillon’s love for molè sauce.”

Look out for more coming tomorrow, including the official album title reveal and final single!

My album is done! I’ll let you know more Friday. Guess the name for prizes and fame. pic.twitter.com/l4l6moRka8 — dillonfrancis (@DillonFrancis) August 16, 2021

Holy molè. An album about dillons love for molè sauce — RAINBOW BRAIN OUT NOW 🌈🧠 (@Griz) August 16, 2021

Photo via Shane McCauley