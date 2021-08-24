A festival goer was reportedly found dead on the grounds of Summer Camp music festival on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Jonathan M. Goetz, 38, of Germantown Hills. He was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no obvious signs of trauma or injury, according to reports.

Chillicothe Police and the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department were on site working security when they found a man “unresponsive and not breathing.” He was discovered in the bed of his truck at 5:35 PM.

An investigation is currently underway, though no foul play is suspected.

Cause of death has not yet been made public, but an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Summer Camp music festival took place at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, IL over August 20 – 22.

Source: WEEK-TV 25 | Photo via Shots By Carl / Summer Camp

