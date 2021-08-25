The hotly-anticipated fifth studio album from Boys Noize is on the horizon, with full details, artwork and track listing out today. Polarity (stylized +/-) is set to drop on September 24th via Boysnoize Records and the supporting tour commences ahead of release on September 4th.

The album is stacked with previously released singles (+) “Girl Crush” featuring Rico Nasty, (+) “Ride Or Die” with Kelsey Lu featuring Chilly Gonzales, (-)“IU” featuring Corbin, (+) “All I Want” featuring Jake Shears, (+) ”Nude” featuring Tommy Cash / (-) “Xpress Yourself”, and “Unlock It” featuring Playboy Carti.

Spanning 15 total tracks, the forthcoming album from Boys Noize “encapsulates a distillation of his career-to-date in waveform shape.” Star-studded collaborations, immersive soundscapes, and raw, unexpected moments are part of the ride. Not to mention the “sharpened teeth” of the producer’s breakthrough modular synthesis and processing.

Alex Ridha aka Boys Noize shares of the album:

I’ve always been inspired by trying to integrate opposing, polar forces. There’s something really thrilling in it, and it’s always a secret motivation for me; building and exploring the combination of contrasts. Techno’s earliest inspiration was the idea of combining man and machine. And you can continue from there—aggression and beauty, past and future…

See the full tracklist and tour dates below.

BOYS NOIZE +/- (POLARITY) track listing

01 Boys Noize – Close

02 Boys Noize – Love & Validation feat. Kelsey Lu

03 Boys Noize – Girl Crush feat. Rico Nasty

04 Boys Noize – Greenpoint

05 Boys Noize – Polarity feat. Ghost Culture

06 Boys Noize – XYXY

07 Boys Noize & Abra – Affection

08 Boys Noize – All I Want feat. Jake Shears

09 Boys Noize – Detune

10 Boys Noize – IU feat. Corbin

11 Boys Noize – Xpress Yourself

12 Boys Noize – Sperm

13 Boys Noize & Kelsey Lu – Ride Or Die feat. Chilly Gonzales

14 Boys Noize – Nude feat. Tommy Cash

15 Boys Noize – Act9 feat. Vinson

BOYS NOIZE +/- (POLARITY) TOUR 2021

Photo Credit: Shane McCauley

Album Art: Eric Timothy Carlson