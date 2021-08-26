It’s been a little while since we’ve gotten new music from Flume, his remix of Eiffel 65’s seminal hit “Blue,” back in 2020. Now, there’s another remix on the way, this time for PC Music artist, Danny L Harle.

The preview from @ClubHarlecore teases the remix but doesn’t provide any release date — thankfully, we follow a few Aussie producers. Darby shared a Spotify link of the remix meaning it’s definitely out tomorrow (9pm PST/12am EST).

As for how it sounds, there isn’t much to go on from the preview, apart from a snippet of the original vocals from “On A Mountain” and some bright synth work.

Check back tomorrow for the full remix!

Photo: Matsu