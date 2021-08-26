TroyBoi is strongly hinting at a second album in the works!

The legendary producer just celebrated four years since the drop of his debut album, Left Is Right. Upon its release in 2017, we described TroyBoi’s 20-track body of work as the “epitome of experimental trap” — and years later, the sentiment still rings true.

“My first album is 4 years old today,” TroyBoi shares in the tweet below. “Think it maybe time for a second one…”

Also known for his innovative experimental trap series, V!BEZ, TroyBoi has consistently turned heads with his unconventional beats, cutting-edge sound design and masterful flow.

Recent one-off releases including “Madting,” and “Inspirado En Mexico,” have proven TroyBoi has plenty more tricks up his sleeve. High-profile collaborations, “Jiggle It” with Marshmello and “Redeye” produced for Justin Bieber only further display his versatility.

We can’t wait to hear what comes next!