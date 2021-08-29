Kanye West has finally unleashed his tenth studio album DONDA.

The highly anticipated body of work has been massively publicized and played out at stadium-sized listening events for weeks now, with the drop date being pushed back time and time again, until today.

Gesaffelstein lends his genius on three of 27 tracks — the album’s leading production “No Child Left Behind,” as well as “Jesus Lord” and an extended version dubbed “Jesus Lord pt 2.”

DONDA features Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti, Ty Dolla Sign, Roddy Ricch, Swizz Beatz and many more.

Previously, Kanye and Gesaffelstein joined forces on Yeezus in 2013, with “Black Skinhead” and “Send It Up.” Daft Punk, Hudson Mohawke and Lunice also contributed to the album.

As for DONDA, listen here and scroll down for a full list of features and production credits.

Kanye West – DONDA

Tracklist

1. ‘Donda Chant’ (Feat. Syleena Johnson)

Produced by Kanye West

2. ‘Jail’ (Feat. Francis & The Lights & Jay-Z)

Produced by 88 Keys, Dem Jointz, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta & Sean Solymar

3. ‘God Breathed’ (Feat. Vory)

Produced by Allday, Arrow, E. Vax, Kanye West & Ojivolta

4. ‘Off The Grid’ (Feat. Playboi Carti & Fivio Foreign)

Produced by 30 Roc, AyoAA, David & Eli, Kanye West, Ojivolta & Sloane

5. ‘Hurricane’ (Feat. Lil Baby & The Weeknd)

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, DJ Khalil, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta & Ronny J

6. ‘Praise God’ (Feat. Baby Keem & Travis Scott)

Produced by 30 Roc, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta, Sloane & Zen Tachi

7. ‘Jonah’ (Feat. Lil Durk & Vory)

Produced by Audi, DrtWrk, Kanye West & Mike Dean

8. ‘Ok Ok’ (Feat. Fivio Foreign & Lil Yachty)

Produced by Boi-1da & Kanye West

9. ‘Junya’ (Feat. Playboi Carti)

Produced by Digital Nas, Kanye West, Ojivolta & Roark Bailey

10. ‘Believe What I Say’

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, Dem Jointz, FNZ, Kanye West & Ojivolta

11. ’24’ (Feat. Vory)

Produced by AllDay, Cory Henry, Kanye West, Ojivolta, Warryn Campbell

12. ‘Remote Control’ (Feat. Young Thug)

Produced by 88 Keys, Cubeatz, Digital Nas, Mike Dean, Kanye West, Ojivolta

13. ‘Moon’ (Feat. Don Toliver & Kid Cudi)

Produced by Kanye West, BoogzDaBeast, E. Vax, DJ Khalil

14. ‘Heaven And Hell’

Produced by 88 Keys, Cubeatz, Wallis lane, Mike Dean, Kanye West, Ojivolta

15. ‘Donda’ (Feat. Ariana Grande & Tony Williams)

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta

16. ‘Keep My Spirit Alive’ (Feat. Conway The Machine, KayCyy & Westside Gunn)

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta

17. ‘Jesus Lord’

Produced by Gesaffelstein, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Swizz Beatz

18. ‘New Again’ (Feat. Chris Brown)

Produced by Wallis lane, Mia Wallis, 88 Keys, Kanye West, Ojivolta, BoogzDaBeast

19. ‘Tell The Vision’ (Feat. Pop Smoke)

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta

20. ‘Lord I Need You’

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Kanye West, Ojivolta, Wheezy

21. ‘Pure Souls’ (Feat. Roddy Ricch & Shenseea)

Produced by 88 Keys, Bastian Volkel, BoogzDaBeast, Fyaman, Kanye West, Ojivolta, Shuko, Sucuki

22. ‘Come To Life’

Produced by Kanye West, Mike Dean, BoogzDaBeast, Warryn Campbell, Jeff Bhasker

23. ‘No Child Left Behind’ (Feat. Sunday Service & Vory)

Produced by Gesaffelstein, Kanye West, BoogzDaBeast, Cashmere Brown

24. ‘Jail pt 2’ (Feat. DaBaby)

Produced by 88 Keys, Dem Jointz, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ojivolta & Sean Solymar

25. ‘Ok Ok pt 2’

Produced by Boi-1da, Kanye West, Louis Bell

26. ‘Junya pt 2’ (Feat. Playboi Carti & Ty Dolla Sign)

Produced by Digital Nas, Kanye West, Ojivolta

27. ‘Jesus Lord pt 2’ (Feat. The LOX, Jay Electronica & Swizz Beatz)

Produced by Gesaffelstein, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Swizz Beatz