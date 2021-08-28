REZZ and Grimes are cooking up something “sick n twisted” for their first ever collaboration.

The two confirmed they were working together back in May and anticipation has been running high ever since. Their artistic styles align in a dark, gritty sense, but it’s unknown at this point what we’re about to hear.

“The vocal idea Grimes sent me back for our song is sick n twisted just how I like it,” REZZ shares via tweet below, giving fans a much appreciated update.

Previously, REZZ produced a remix of Grimes and i_o‘s “Violence” for Grimes’ Miss Anthropocene (Rave Edition), the remixed treatment of her 2020 alternative album.

