Beyond Wonderland SoCal is going down this weekend, with a bevy of talent that you will not want to miss. But to ensure a safe and easy entry, Insomniac Events has shared updated entry requirements for all festivals and events moving forward.

“To create an environment where live events can continue for all of us, we are requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before first entering the event or proof of full vaccination,” Pasquale Rotella shared.

Proof of vaccination or negative tests will be accepted in the form copies, photos, and digital records if you don’t feel comfortable bringing your original copy.

“Specific details for each event will be updated on the event’s social channels & website FAQ within the next week,” the post continues.

These policies follow those already put into place by major promoters like AEG and Live Nation across the country.

You can read the full post below.

Photo via Insomniac