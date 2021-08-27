Tomorrowland has launched it’s very own dedicated record label, with its first massive release out today from Never Sleeps — a collaboration between Afrojack and Chico Rose, “You Got the Love.”

As a Tomorrowland veteran, Afrojack has the honors of breaking in the label with this uplifting banger alongside rising star Chico Rose. The song sounds destined for Tomorrowland’s main stage, with singalong qualities and epic, synth-filled drops.

In partnership with Universal Music Group, “Tomorrowland Music is a dedicated music division within Tomorrowland, collaborating closely with both artists and labels, supporting them in all their recording and release activities.”

Michiel Beers, CEO and founder of Tomorrowland shares:

Creativity is something that can’t be stopped at Tomorrowland. I’m very proud of how resilient our team was to find new ways of bringing Tomorrowland into the reality of the last period. We have taken the extra time to focus on projects that were on our list for a long time and one of them was definitely launching our own Tomorrowland Music label.

Listen below and stay updated with Tomorrowland Music releases here.

Afrojack & Chico Rose – You Got the Love

Photo via Tomorrowland