Leave it to someone like deadmau5 to take the past year’s slate of live stream and virtual reality performances and expand it even further. Teaming up with Core, a platform that combines a radically accessible game creation platform with an endless universe of games to play and worlds to explore, he’s creating his own virtual world dubbed Oberhasli.

Going way beyond what we have seen to date with musicians throwing concerts online or in virtual reality, deadmau5 will be building an ever-evolving online world featuring concerts, social experiences, videos, exclusive music, games, and a lot more. His project is not only a showcase for what the power of radically accessible platforms can enable but also a cool example of how artists can build their own visions, not just be hired for performances.

“Creating a world like Oberhasli has been a vision of mine for years now, but I quickly discovered how daunting it can be to create a multiplayer experience as a solo developer,” said Joel Zimmerman who is deadmau5. “The amazing thing about Core is that anyone can jump in and create content regardless of experience or resources. We’ve seen virtual concerts in the past, but after making a splash, they fizzle out; there’s no shelf life to them. With Oberhasli, I want to create a permanent mainstay for the artists’ metaverse, regularly updating it over time, switching things up and keeping it cohesive with real-world news and ancillary events.”

“We’re so happy to be working with deadmau5 again to bring this truly innovative vision of his to life,” said Frederic Descamps, CEO and co-founder, Manticore Games. “We think the Metaverse will be built by thousands of creators, game makers, and artists who can share unique interactive experiences with their audience and generate income from their work. Oberhasli isn’t a sponsored marketing stunt – it’s a persistent home for all things deadmau5 inside of Core.”

More details about Oberhasli will be revealed soon, so stay tuned to twitter.com/coregames for more updates as we bring this amazing world to life. Core is available for free on the Epic Games Store at https://www.epicgames.com/store/p/core.

Fans will be able to socialize with each other, play games, listen to live music performances and much more when Oberhasli debuts on October 14 with an exclusive live music performance featuring deadmau5 and friends.