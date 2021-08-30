EDC Las Vegas is, peculiarly this year, right around the corner. Held in October this year due to COVID-19 pushing things back even further in the spring, one of the big questions is how the new dates would affect future iterations of the festival. One of the reasons Coachella didn’t move forward in October this year, like EDC is doing, is because it wouldn’t give them the full year to put on their next even in the usual April.

However, rest assured, EDCLV 2022 is returning to the speedway on its normal dates next year. In an email sent out to 2021 ticket holders, Insomniac Events founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed EDC 2022 dates: May 20-22.

As for current ticket holders for 2021, the email also laid out a smattering of extra perks for “Headliners” to make use of. Current ticketholders will be given first dibs on tickets to next year’s festival, as well as a one-day pass to an Insomniac festival of their choice in 2022.

“I wanted to take a moment to thank you for joining us Under The Electric Sky in 2021,” Rotella mentioned in the missive to fans. “I know it’s been a rough couple of years getting to this point, but I’m excited to know we’ll all be reunited once again on the dance floor and celebrating 25 years of EDC in October!”

This year’s EDC goes down Oct 22 – 24, so bring your jackets and hoodies, or grab one of the many great ones from the Insomniac merch tent. If you were there in May 2019, you’ll remember the cold winds, so prepare this year accordingly.

Photo via Taylor Wallace for Insomniac Events