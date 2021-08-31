With COVID-19 and its Delta variant still lingering over festival season, Lost Lands has updated its entry requirements to encourage a safer experience for all.

The update below details the process:

The health and safety of all attendees is Lost Lands’ number one priority. In following new industry guidelines, Lost Lands will now require either proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours before first entering the festival in order to attend. You will be checked once and then given a wristband to wear for the weekend.

Lost Lands asks that anyone who is exposed to or tests positive for COVID-19 within 14 days prior to the festival stays home. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours prior is asked to stay home. This also goes for anyone traveling to or from a state or international territory subject to quarantine advisories within 14 days before the festival.

These guidelines are part of Lost Lands’ attendee promise:

Lost Lands has taken many precautions to ensure the safety of all attendees, staff, and performers. We ask that all attendees support these efforts. Be well – if you do not feel well, or are considered high-risk, please stay home.

Lost Lands 2021 takes place at Legend Valley, Ohio over September 24 – 26.

Explore the lineup and get tickets here!

Lost Lands fam, important update to our entry requirements! pic.twitter.com/Ef2jBHwGPI — Lost Lands Festival (@lost_lands) August 30, 2021

Photo by Graham Jordan