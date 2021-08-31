Lady Gaga has finally, officially announced Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album coming out this Friday, celebrating music from her sixth studio album.

In 2020, Gaga graced us with her electrifying and dance-centric body of work known as Chromatica, with four on the floor rhythm serving as the album’s heartbeat. This considered, Chromatica was destined to be remixed from the start — and there’s a full roster of visionary artists behind the upcoming release.

The 14 track remix album features LSDXOXO, Coucou Chloe, Shygirl & Mura Masa, Charli XCX & A. G. Cook, Ashnikko, Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas, and more. Full details below break down all the featured collaborators and remixers, track by track.

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica also tapped the genius of producers Bloodpop, Skrillex, Axwell, Madeon, Tchami, Burns and more with writing credits from Boys Noize, Sebastian Ingrosso and others.

See details below and pre-save here.

Lady Gaga – Dawn of Chromatica: The Remix Album

