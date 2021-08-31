UPDATE | Bonnaroo has officially announced that it has cancelled its event, scheduled for this weekend.

We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen… — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

All tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment. — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

Original article: Many festivals are still cancelling, or in danger of cancelling, due to COVID-19. However, another natural disaster is currently threating the lives and livelihood of many in the southeast US, namely Hurricane Ida. With a wake of destruction in its path, countless lives and homes lost, it’s also currently threating Bonnaroo Music Festival, to be held this weekend in Manchester, Tennessee.

The loss of lives is not even close to comparable to a music festival being cancelled, but that’s the current situation that promoters Superfly Presents and AC Entertainment are facing. According to reliable festival news source @TheFestiveOwl on Twitter, the festival is “in serious jeopardy of being completely cancelled due to the weather, site conditions (and countless things on top of that) and basically, the camping reduction is the only way to attempt to make The Farm viable for an event this weekend.”

Bonnaroo has already reduced camping capacity at the festival and has offered refunds to ticketholders. @TheFestiveOwl continues, “The deal with @Bonnaroo right now is this — they need less of everything: less cars, less people, and less rain.”

While it would be unfortunate for the event to cancel — it has not been officially cancelled at time of publishing — the reasoning for such a decision is indisputable. We’ll keep an eye on any news to come from the organizers.

The deal with @Bonnaroo right now is this — they need less of everything: less cars, less people, and less rain. — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) August 31, 2021

An update directly from @Bonnaroo: like I said, the festival has been in serious jeopardy due to the weather — the camping reduction/refunds are the best possible attempt to move forward and conditions continue to be evaluated. pic.twitter.com/5kw8BxyTbL — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) August 31, 2021

