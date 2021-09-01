REZZ has confirmed her fourth album Spiral is coming this Fall.

Along with the official announcement of Spiral comes excitement for the album’s leading single, “Chemical Bond” with DEATHPACT. The song drops this Friday, September 3rd. The album is expected later via Rezz Music and RCA Records.

DJ/producer REZZ shares of the upcoming release, “My 4th album ‘Spiral’ will showcase an evolved version of my music while also maintaining a very hypnotic sound which originally captivated my audience.”

In 2021, REZZ has put forth three distinct collaborations, “Sacrificial” with PVRIS, “Hypnocurrency” with deadmau5, and “Taste of You” featuring Dove Cameron. Meanwhile, she has teased collaborations with Grimes, Svdden Death’s VOYD and more.

See the official announcement for Spiral below and pre-save here!

Photo via Rukes.com