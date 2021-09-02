Electric Zoo: Supernaturals is moving forward as planned despite flash flooding caused by Storm Ida.

Last night, New York declared a state of emergency as Storm Ida dumped historic rainfall and caused mass flooding across New York City and the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service warns of residual flooding into Friday due to heightened rivers and saturated grounds.

Electric Zoo remains optimistic, however, reporting that festival grounds are in “good condition” leading into the event scheduled for this weekend over September 3 – 5.

“We hope everyone is safe from storm Ida last night, and that any damages are repaired quickly,” Electric Zoo opens up in the statement below. “We are NY tough! Randall’s Island has new drainage systems in place for scenarios like this.”

Thankfully, no more rain is expected and the sun is shining, giving the grounds time to dry up before Electric Zoo kicks off. Organizers say they will report back on conditions tomorrow.

Explore the festival’s lineup and set times here.

We hope everyone is safe from storm Ida last night, and that any damages are repaired quickly. We are NY tough! Randall’s Island has new drainage systems in place for scenarios like this — as such we are pleased to say the festival site is in good condition for this weekend!💪🏼♥️ — Electric Zoo (@ElectricZooNY) September 2, 2021

no more rain expected and no real foot traffic for over 24 hours, sun is shining. Will report back tomorrow before doors open if it’s a little muddy — Electric Zoo (@ElectricZooNY) September 2, 2021

new york has a way of bouncing back from adversity like that https://t.co/YYUuWGDNny — Electric Zoo (@ElectricZooNY) September 2, 2021

