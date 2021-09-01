RÜFÜS DU SOL recently appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to share an exclusive live version of their new song “Alive,” as performed at one of two headlining Red Rocks shows last month.

Much of the performance features close range camera angles with an intimate feel, while also cutting away to Red Rocks’ gorgeous landscape and packed out venue. It’s an excellent depiction of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s full production and a glimpse of what to expect when seeing them on tour.

Their haunting new single, “Alive,” features gripping lyrics and broken beat percussion, tinged with darkness and glistening synths. It’s the prime example of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s current sound, as their fourth studio album is expected out in 2021.

In this clip from The Late Late Show with James Corden, the band talks finishing up their forthcoming album (yes, it’s still in the works). Plus, pre-show rituals, returning to live music and performing at Red Rocks.

Watch here!

Rüfüs Du Sol Perform “Alive” @ Red Rocks 2021

Photo via Derek Fallon