Hardwell recently returned to the decks in a rare b2b performance with Ran-D at a rather unusual venue, Paintball Games Venhorst in the Netherlands.

Considering Hardwell’s decision to step back from DJing and touring, this was undoubtedly a pleasant surprise for attendees of the private event — and for fans all around the world.

Video footage has surfaced of the performance, which shows Hardwell and Ran-D throwing down main stage bangers for an extremely intimate crowd. Singalongs, somersaults, and good times were had.

Back in 2018, Hardwell announced he’d be taking time to focus on himself. He stated, “Being Hardwell 24/7 leaves too little energy, love, creativity and attention for my life as a normal person to do so.”

“I want to come back stronger than ever,” he added, “but for now, I’m just going to be me for a while.”

Perhaps Hardwell has caught the DJ bug again! Watch below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardwell (@world_of_hardwell)

MC Hardwell B2B Ran-D 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MpOyn8xspf — Revealed Czech Republic (@RevealedRecCZE) August 29, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com