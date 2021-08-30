As festivals return, so too do the artists who make them the experiences that are forever embedded in our memories. Alison Wonderland played her first festival back in the US this past weekend at Beyond Wonderland SoCal, for instance, and Martin Garrix headlined Austria’s Electric Love Boutique Edition festival over the weekend, as well.

The young Dutch artist who’s been voted #1 DJ in the world multiple years running of course came prepared with some new music to show off, starting off his set with an unreleased John Martin collaboration, according to @GarrixInterview on Twitter.

Martin Garrix unveils a new intro at Electric Love festival. An unreleased song with John Martin ❤❤❤❤. I hope they'll release it soon. Video credit to Christoph Stepan pic.twitter.com/mGZTboiLwv — Garrix Interview (@GarrixInterview) August 28, 2021

Later on in the night, Garrix dropped another unreleased tune, this time one with Julian Jordan and Tinie Tempah, which the latter has all but confirmed with a sly reply on the social media platform.

This sort of grand entrance back to festival life from artists was exactly what was expected after such a long break from touring and events, so to see it truly come to fruition is hugely gratifying and very, very exciting. We can’t way to see what other artists bring to the table as they return to events, not to mention releases for these Martin Garrix songs, whenever that may be!

via EDM.com | Photo via Rukes.com