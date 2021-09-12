Ballantine’s True Music initiative is calling on the music industry to fight discrimination in an effort referred to as Resetting The Dancefloor.

According to the brand’s research, one in three music lovers have experienced discrimination firsthand, while 84% have witnessed it happen on the dancefloor.

In addition, 72% will only attend events that are safe and inclusive when nightlife reopens and 63% are more likely to consider whether a lineup is diverse (compared to a year ago).

Ballantine’s may be known for its whisky, but it also pushes for diverse talent among music communities through it’s True Music platform. In a new short film, they call on fans, artists and music industry professionals to work together to cultivate a more diverse scene.

Featured in the video below are advocates of this change including Berlin’s Honey Dijon, SBTV founder Jamal Edwards MBE, events and label collective HE.SHE.THEY, Madrid-based collective Chica Gang, Brazilian LGBTQIA+ collective Afrobapho, and South African musician Dope Saint Jude.

Ballantine’s shares of its Resetting The Dancefloor movement:

We believe in championing diverse talent and underrepresented music communities around the world. Through our True Music platform, we have commissioned a report to listen and learn, and to mark our own commitment to making music culture safer and fairer for all we explore the actions we can take. We start to see what more inclusive dancefloors can look like.

Watch below and learn more here.

Ballantine’s True Music: Resetting The Dancefloor

Source: DJ Mag