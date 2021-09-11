Crankdat & DJ Diesel have a collab in the works — and it sounds absolutely massive!

Shaq aka DJ Diesel has been throwing down this powerhouse new ID at recent performances and Crankdat has taken to Twitter to let everyone know about the forthcoming collaboration.

The clip below runs 20 seconds long, previewing a massive dubstep banger that packs heavy hits with much bounce. Given the caliber of high energy sets both Crankdat and DJ Diesel bring to the stage, it’s about time they join forces.

Since venturing into the bass music realm, DJ Diesel has teamed up with Wuki, BLVD., Eliminate, Riot Ten, Nitti Gritti, NGHTMRE and more.

Just recently, Crankdat unleashed his Sad Robot EP via Monstercat.

Listen to Crank x Shaq here!

Crankdat x DJ Diesel – ID