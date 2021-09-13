With less than a month to go until SLANDER’s debut festival, Starbase, in South Carolina, the event has been cancelled due to significant COVID-19 spikes in the state.

The festival was set to feature SLANDER, of course, along with Alison Wonderland, NGHTMRE, Big Gigantic, San Holo, Subtronics, and so many more on October 8-9. However, due to a spike in COVID-19 in South Carolina, the same spike being seen across the country, the festival has been cancelled with no new dates as of now.

As of this past week, the current 7-day average for COVID-19 in South Carolina is higher than the previous peak in January earlier this year, with 17,000 new cases reported on September 6 alone.

“We have made this decision because your safety, and the safety of our staff, artists, and the Charleston community is our #1 priority,” the statement reads. “Right now hospitals in South Carolina are rejecting elective surgery in order to have enough room for the massive surge of COVID patients, and there is no clear end in sight to this current wave.”

In order to be “fluid” with the current situation, no future dates for the debut Starbase have been set. Refunds will automatically issued and should be expected within the next 10-14 days.

You can read the full statement below.

Starbase Update 💔 pic.twitter.com/nJcGZEEydL — Starbase Music Festival (@Starbase) September 13, 2021

Photo via DonsLens