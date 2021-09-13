Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd is happening…

With the return of Swedish House Mafia has come instant classic singles “It Gets Better” and “Lifetime” with Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake, and a full album expected later this year. Understandably so, there’s much excitement surrounding what’s next.

Last night, Swedish House Mafia took the stage at the 2021 MTV VMAs. After playing out both recent singles, the group shared a preview of what’s to come — a collab with The Weeknd. The same clip has echoed massive response on social media, amassing millions of views within 24 hours.

During a recent episode of The Weeknd’s show Memento Mori on Apple Music, he played out a powerful mix of music that sparked the new Dawn era and cited Swedish House Mafia as a major inspiration for his forthcoming album.

As it turns out, all of the rumors and speculation of a high profile collab between Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd were true. Every little inkling has led up to this moment — the grand reveal.

