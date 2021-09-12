A new ID from Skrillex has hit Reddit (r/skrillex) following a spontaneous b3b in London.

Last week, Skrillex, Four Tet and Jamie XX joined together for a surprise performance at Moth Club in Hackney. The night was undoubtedly filled with intimate moments and quality tunes, featuring three massive talents in the mix for 5+ hours.

The ID, which sounds to be a collaboration with Swae Lee, screams late night vibes with a smooth, clubby bassline, tasteful percussion and standout vocals. The appreciation Skrillex shows for the track as he plays it out makes it that much more infectious. See video below for reference.

Skrillex has recently unleashed a wave of new collaborations including “Don’t Go” with Justin Bieber & Don Toliver, “En Mi Cuarto” with Jhay Cortez, “Butterflies” with Starrah and Four Tet, “Too Bizarre” with Swae Lee & Siiickbrain, “Supersonic (My Existence)” with Noisia, josh pan & Dylan Brady and “In Da Getto” with J Balvin.

Watch here!

Skrillex – ID (2021)

Photo via Marilyn Hue