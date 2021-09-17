Escape the mundane and immerse yourself in the inspirational universe of Art With Me, an immersive festival that combines art, music, workshops, wellness and cultural experiences into a multi-day journey to inspire change through impactful creative encounters. This year the full festival experience and six associated pillars are coming to Miami for the first time ever this November 26th to 28th, 2021 with cutting edge names from the art world as well as world-class soundtracks from headline musicians, live acts and DJs including Sublime With Rome, Lee Burridge Presenting All Day I Dream, Cultura Profética, Tycho:ISO50, Behrouz, Rodriguez Jr. (live), Birds of Mind, Amémé, Apache, Elephant Heart, SIS & The Solo Ensemble (Live), White Cliffs, YokoO and many more.

Art is the central theme at Art With Me and eloquently ties together all the other pillars within the event including Wellness Programs & Workshops, Local and International Gastronomic Gatherings, Visual Art Installations, Large-scale Art Pieces, Renowned Photographers and Interactive Exhibitions, Children’s Programs and Ecological Awareness Practices, Thought-Provoking Panels and Discussions and much more.

The festival will also feature a huge array of visual artists who will build jaw-dropping installations that seamlessly integrate with the surrounding areas. This year Large-Scale Art Installations come from artists such as Daniel Popper, Kate Raudenbush, Carlito Dalceggio and Laura Kimpton amongst tens more.

Tickets are available now and entry is subject to a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination.