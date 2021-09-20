This past weekend was packed for events, whether you were at Second Sky in the Bay Area, Nocturnal Wonderland in SoCal, or Life Is Beautiful in Vegas, or any other show at a local venue. But one of the big moments this past weekend was Illenium’s set at LIB where he’d promised to premiere a new song. And boy, did he deliver…

During his set on the Bacardi stage, he dropped a new, unreleased collaboration with 30 Seconds To Mars. (Video below.)

Based on the lyrics alone, the song could be titled, “Wouldn’t Change A Thing,” but as of yet, no official title has been given. It’s also incredible to hear Jared Leto completely adapt his vocal style to mesh with Illenium’s production, though there’s likely more to the song we haven’t heard wherein Leto gets to belt a bit.

Check out the video below to get an idea of what to expect when this comes out!

I promised to play some new new this weekend 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/m5OiafXa3y — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) September 20, 2021

Photo by Alive Coverage/Sipa USA