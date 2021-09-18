Today AREA21 (Martin Garrix + Maejor) released their new song + video, “Followers,” and announced the release date of their debut album, live onstage, from the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. To an excited crowd, they revealed that their highly anticipated album is set to land on planet earth on November 12th. The album will include earlier releases ‘La La La,’ ‘Pogo,’ ‘Mona Lisa,’ their current single ‘Lovin’ Every Minute’ and the just released track ‘Followers.’

This will be the first album from any Martin Garrix-related projects. Check out the video for “Followers” below!