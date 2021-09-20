Swedish House Mafia have quietly joined the Audacy Beach Festival lineup for 2021.

Although there’s no word of the performance on the group’s official social media accounts just yet, Audacy Beach Festival has announced Swedish House Mafia and Twenty One Pilots as headliners.

Also joining the festival are The Lumineers, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Bleachers, WILLOW, Beabadoobee, Weezer, AJR, Bastille, All Time Low, Yungblud, Walk the Moon, Cold War Kids, Tai Verdes, Mod Sun, Girl In Red and Nessa Barrett.

The event returns to Florida on December 4 & 5, taking over Fort Lauderdale Beach with an eclectic roster of acts. See the full lineup below — more info on the festival and tickets here.

Audacy, previously known as Radio.com, is a free broadcast and internet radio platform featuring music, sports, news and talk.

Audacy Beach Festival 2021

Image by Hannes Soderlund