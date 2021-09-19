Major artists including The Chainsmokers, Disclosure and Steve Aoki are backing Audius in a $5 million round of strategic funding.

Other artists who have donated to Audius include Katy Perry, Mike Shinoda, Nas, and Jason DeRulo.

Audius recently came onto the scene as a music streaming and sharing platform that puts power back into the hands of content creators. The blockchain-enabled music platform claims to have over 6 million monthly users and counting.

The Chainsmokers share their excitement about joining the platform:

It’s a purer alternative to the more polished album rollouts that we will continue to deliver. As an artist it’s empowering to share different creative choices and to test stuff out in a lower-stakes environment.

Additionally, for us the role of developing a community around our music has always allowed us to grow and motivated us to take risks. Audius continues to empower the artists and their community to seek freedom in all aspects of their art as the music business hopefully shifts more in favour of the artists fuelling the economy.

More on the funding initiative here.

Sources: MusicTech, Music Business Worldwide