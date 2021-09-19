Skrillex has sold his Malibu beach home for $17.5 million.

The 12,000-square-foot property sits on just over an acre of land in a luxe Malibu gated community, with breathtaking beach views and ample space for living. The mansion features 6 bedrooms, 10 baths, and includes a separate guest apartment.

While Skrillex is no stranger to entertaining, neither is his former home. The spread includes a movie theater, game room, gym and sauna. Plus, a luxury infinity pool, cabana and outdoor lounge area.

The sleek and sophisticated pad features modern architecture throughout by Doug Burdge. High ceilings, tasteful trims and tones are all part of the appeal.

After being listed for a reported $24 million in late 2020, the buyers have scored the home for a deal.

Source: Dirt | Photos via Rubyhome.com, Realtor.com