Insomniac has announced their takeover of the Las Vegas Strip, revealing the initial lineup of artists to catch during EDC Week 2021 events and parties at Sin City’s top hotspots, Oct. 20 – 26. EDC Week will set the stage for the return of Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, Oct. 22 – 24 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, celebrating 10 years in Las Vegas and 25 years of EDC. This year’s EDC Week includes over 40 shows at the city’s premier and brand-new nightlife and daylife venues, Élia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton; Zouk and Ayu at Resorts World; Elation Pool at THE STRAT; leading downtown clubs Commonwealth, Lucky Day and more.

This year, fans of Insomniac’s various brands will be able to check out their favorite artists and subgenres at five Insomniac-branded events throughout the city on Thursday, Oct. 21 and Friday, Oct. 22. Insomniac Records will host a daytime extravaganza at Encore Beach Club on Thursday, headlined by John Summit, Noizu, Matroda, Westend, Honeyluv and a special LP Giobbi b2b Born Dirty set. Daylight will play host to the Bassrush pool party with Kayzo, Wooli, Sullivan King, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Shiverz and Fallen b2b Richter on Thursday. Factory 93 will take over the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center with Charlotte de Witte, Reinier Zonneveld (Live), Enrico Sangiuliano, Patrick Topping, Eli Brown, Sita Abellán on Thursday. Basscon fans can stay tuned for the exciting head-banging lineup that will perform at THE STRAT Elation Pool on Thursday. On Friday, Oct. 22 Dreamstate will transform Élia Beach Club with Markus Schulz, Cosmic Gate.

In partnership with iconic and brand-new Las Vegas venues, such as Marquee Night and Dayclub, Wet Republic, Encore Beach Club, XS, Zouk, Ayu, Commonwealth and much more, EDC Week is guaranteed to provide fans with an unforgettable lineup of award-winning artists and genres, sure to please all electronic music fans. Fully embodying EDC’s mantra “from dusk ‘til dawn,” EDC Week will also officially host afterhours events. Terrace Afterhours Las Vegas will provide the ultimate house and techno experience with special guests extending the tunes way past sunrise.

For the full list of EDC Week events and to purchase tickets, exclusive tables or hotel reservations at the top hotel properties in Las Vegas visit www.EDCWeek.com. A limited number of GA, GA+ and VIP passes for EDC Las Vegas 2021 are available here.

Photo Credit Wolf Productions