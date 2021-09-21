Eric Prydz has listed his Los Angeles home for just under $5.9 million.

Nestled near the top of the Hollywood Hills, this luxury build sprawls over 6,200 square feet and boasts six bedrooms, six bathrooms. Sitting on nearly an acre plot of land, the property features ideal views of the famous landscape, with the Hollywood sign as a direct backdrop.

Ideal for the music producer lifestyle, Prydz’s home features a built-in audio system throughout as well as a professional recording studio. Other amenities across the three structure spread include a pool, guest bungalow, home theater, fitness studio and sauna.

With style, charm, sophistication — and not to mention sound — this any artist’s dream pad.

See photos below and more specs here.

Source: Dirt | Photos: Realtor.com