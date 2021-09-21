Illenium at Red Rocks is only a month away, but for others, an even bigger event is looming on the horizon: Ember Shores.

Destination festivals have come into popularity over the past couple years, with more than a few headed to various tropical locations for a more intimate and exclusive experience. Illenium’s inaugural Ember Shores goes down December 3-5 at Paradisus Cancun, a beautiful 5-star, all-inclusive resort on the Caribbean beach, and the lineup just dropped.

Plenty of Illenium’s closest collaborators will be playing, including Said The Sky, Blanke, Nurko, and William Black. Also on the lineup are 3LAU, Big Gigantic, Brondo, Cosmic Gate, Dr. Fresch, Jason Ross, Ray Volpe, Wooli, and more.

“I’ve always wanted to create an event where Illenials from all over the world can gather as a community and be immersed in an environment with their favorite artists together,” Illenium says. “My goal with Ember Shores is to put together an amazing festival experience and offer it as a place for people to connect with each other and themselves through music.”

Ember Shores is completely sold out, but you can go to the event website to sign up for waitlist alerts in case anyone backs out and something opens up last minute.

Photo via Rukes.com