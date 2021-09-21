Ten distinguished icons from the United States and worldwide will be inducted into Asian Hall of Fame for their legacy, philanthropy, and inter-racial equity.

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame advances equality by elevating Asian contributions in national and international narratives. It fosters year-round events and advocates for 4 billion Asians, AAPI, and indigenous tribes globally. Past inductees include Bruce Lee, Kristi Yamaguchi, Connie Chung among others.

Included in the Class of 2021 is popular Asian producer/DJ Steve Aoki. The first Asian DJ producer to achieve global recognition in electronic dance music, Aoki is the son of Benihana founder Hiroaki “Rocky” Aoki and his philanthropy advances neurology research. He has long commanded one of the most rigorous and intense touring schedules in dance music, sometimes playing hundreds of shows a year while always exhibiting a degree of excellence in performance.

The Asian Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held virtually on November 13. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer drummer Danny Seraphine will headline. Frank Buckley of KTLA 5 is Master of Ceremonies.