It’s been a while since we’ve had a proper club banger from Martin Garrix, but this newest with Julian Jordan and Tinie Tempah definitely scratches the itch.

“Diamonds” is relentless from the offset, with suspenseful undertones and percussion that constantly feels like it’s getting faster and faster. Coupled with Tempah’s iconic vocals, the pounding bass on the drop is more than enough to get any dancefloor absolutely jumping.

Check it out below!

Photo via Rukes.com